Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro to miss WAFA clash because of suspension

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro is set miss his side's match week 27 clash against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday because of suspension.



The 22-year-old received a yellow card in their last game against Legon Cities and that has ruled him out for their subsequent game.



Imoro misses Kotoko's game for the second time this season due to suspension after he was shown a red card against Elmina Sharks, hence he had to sit out of Accra Lions tie in February.



Imoro has been one of the standout players for the Porcupine Warriors this term, making a handful of appearances, propelling the Reds to the summit of the league standings with 52 points, seven points above second-placed Bechem United.



Kotoko will be heading into the game in Sogakope without any of their first two choices on the left after Patrick Asmah was also suspended by the club due to disciplinary reasons.



The game against WAFA is slated for 15:00GMT at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday.