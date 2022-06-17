Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Agyapong close to joining Serie A newcomers Lecce 

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Agyapong is close to joining the newly-promoted Italian Serie A club Lecce.



It is said that talks between Kotoko and Lecce for Agyapong, who has impressed in the 2021-22 season, are far advanced.



Negotiations between Kotoko and US Lecce over Agyapong's transfer have advanced, with the Italian club proposing a lucrative offer to sign the young defender, according to Kickgh.



Agyapong shone in the Porcupine Warriors' championship victory, earning him a spot on the Ghana U-20 team for the WAFU Championship as well as the Tournoi Maurice Revello tournament in France.



The 18-year-old is currently regarded as one of Ghana's best full-backs.



He has made 13 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the league.