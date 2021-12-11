Asante Kotoko defeat Asekem FC 3-1 in friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko took on Asekem FC in a club-friendly this afternoon to prepare for their postponed Super Clash against defending champions Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



Lamptey and Ganiu scored the Porcupine Warriors' first two goals in the 17th and 23rd minutes.



Steven Amankona was sent off in the 40th minute, Asekem got a penalty which was saved by Ghana U20 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.



The second half began with Kotoko leading 2-0 before Anthony Opoku equalized for the hosts.



Asekem was also reduced to ten men after their goalkeeper was issued a red card for making an intentional save with his hand outside the penalty box.



Taylor restored the Reds' advantage in the 77th minute with a left-footed goal from close range.



The friendly today was played at the Nsuta Beposo Park in Kumasi.