Asante Kotoko currently lack quality – Tamale City coach insists

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Acting head coach of Tamale City FC, Hamza Mohammed is upbeat ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko in midweek.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the tactician said his side will focus on the lack of quality in the squad of the Porcupine Warriors to beat them.



“For us, it's a normal preparation for the Kotoko game just that Kotoko is a big team that attracts most players so it serves as a motivation to myself and the players."



“We know our position on the league table is not encouraging. We have therefore prioritized our upcoming games including the one against Kotoko. We need to win the game,” coach Hamza Mohammed said.



The acting Tamale City head coach added, “The current Kotoko team lacks quality compared to previous squads. You can't find the quality of the likes of Joe Debrah, Hamza Mohammed, Aziz Ansah, Stephen Oduro, and the rest in this current Kotoko squad.



“Fortunately, they (Kotoko) are coming in with a depleted side due to injuries so we will take advantage and pick all three points.”



The match between Tamale City and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2022.