Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko cop GFA registration ban after abusive conduct in Abass Mohammed case

Asante Kotoko is in hot waters after being handed a one-period registration ban and fined ¢10,000 for abusive conduct after the Player Status Committee ruled on a petition from former player Abass Mohammed.



The Committee found the Porcupine Warriors guilty for abusive conduct after excluding the striker from their squad and denying him his fundamental right of training with the team.



Mohammed is to be paid ¢ 40,000 as a reminder of his enticement fee and a six-month accumulated salary of 10,800.



He signed a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors on 30 October, 2018 where he was entitled to a monthly salary of ¢ 1,800 and enticement fee of ¢ 60,000 to be paid over the period at the beginning of each season.



But ahead of the 2020/21 season, Mohammed was told his services were no longer required and was barred from training with the club.



He claims sending three letters to the club for an explanation and payment of his outstanding enticement fee of ¢ 20,000 but there were no positive responses.



This forced him to terminate his contract, citing just cause.