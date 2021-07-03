You are here: HomeSports2021 07 03Article 1300882

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko confirms absence of Habib, Nettey and Asmah for King Faisal clash

Christopher Nettey and Habib Mohammed will miss the week 32 game against King Faisal play videoChristopher Nettey and Habib Mohammed will miss the week 32 game against King Faisal

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that they will be without three key players for their regional derby against King Faisal on Saturday afternoon.

Right-back Christopher Nettey, left-back Patrick Asmah and centre-back Habib Mohammed have been ruled out.

The trio sustained their injuries in the 1-0 against Hearts of Oak in Accra last weekend.

The defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak has left Asante Kotoko needing a miracle to win the Ghana Premier League title.

With three games to go, Asante Kotoko are three points behind Accra Hearts of Oak who also have a better head to head, so the Phobians need six points to be crowned champions.



