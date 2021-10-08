Asante Kotoko confirms Razak Abalora, six others could not make Dubai trip

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that seven players including goalkeeper, Razak Abalora could not travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the pre-season tour.



Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Richmond Lamptey, Joseph Amoako, Andy Kumi Francis, Samuel Boateng, and Augustine Agyapong are the other players who are still in Ghana due to ‘visa hitches’, according to the club.



“Players Lamptey, Agyapong, Abalora, Amoako, Kumi, Taylor, and Boateng couldn’t travel with the team to Dubai yesterday due to some visa hitches," Kotoko wrote on their Twitter.



“Officials are currently working to rectify the issues so we can join them with their colleagues today.”



The team will camp in Dubai for about a week before returning to Ghana to kick start the new season.



The last time Asante Kotoko travelled abroad for pre-season was in 2007 and they won the Ghana Premier League title.



Asante Kotoko will kick off their campaign against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.



