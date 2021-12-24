Asante Kotoko confident Fabio Gama will extend contract after 2022

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international, Hans Nunoo Sarpei has completed his move to German Bundesliga 2 outfit FC Ingolstadt 04, footballghana.com can report.



The player since 2019 has played for Greuther Furth where he managed to develop his game.



The youngster was part of the team’s squad that fought to secure promotion for the team to the German Bundesliga.



However, due to the lack of playing time, Hans Nunoo Sarpei has now moved on and is set to begin a new chapter of his career at FC Ingolstadt.



“Sarpei becomes a #Schanzer. The 23-year old midfielder joins us from Greuther Furth. Welcome to Ingolstadt, Hans Nunoo,” the Bundesliga 2 club announced on Thursday evening.



At FC Ingolstadt, the Ghanaian midfielder is expected to be given a key role to play for the team in the second round of the 2021/2022 football season.



