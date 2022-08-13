You are here: HomeSports2022 08 13Article 1602311

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022



Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asante Kotoko completes the signing of Karela United player

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Karela United defender Augustine Randolph ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The right-back has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

Randolph is currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies of Ghana. He was in action when Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the CHAN Qualifiers.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be looking to defend their 2021/2022 title and improve on their performance at the CAF Champions League.

The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League is expected to begin in September.

The Porcupine Warriors will be participating in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, after being paired with RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round slated for next month.