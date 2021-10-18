Asante Kotoko completes the signing of George Mfegue Omgba

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have officially announced the signing of highly-rated Cameroonian striker George Rodrigue Mfegue Omgba ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The Porcupine Warriors have added the 24-year-old to boost their attacking options in the upcoming season as they eye the ultimate.



Mfegue is joining the Ghanaian giants from Avion Academy where he has been skipper and the club’s top scorer in the last three seasons.



He ended the Cameroon Elite One championship last season as the second-highest scoring player having netted 10 goals.



Mfegue masterminded Avion’s promotion to the top-flight league in 2018 as one of the club’s main attacking options.



Since reaching the top division, he has been a top scorer of Avion in all three campaigns.



Mfegue who scored 26 goals altogether for Avion in the Cameroonian top-flight has signed a three-year deal with Asante Kotoko.



He becomes the second Cameroonian to sign for Kotoko after 20-year-old Mbella Etouga Franch Thierry who has also signed a three-year deal.



