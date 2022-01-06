Asante Kotoko complete signing of Justice Blay from Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko has completed the permanent signing of midfielder Justice Blay, according to Ghanasoccernet.com.



Blay joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal after successful negotiations.



The 29-year-old played his last match for Medeama last Monday against AshantiGold SC in Ghana Premier League as his contract expired on the same day.



He spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Kotoko, where he became a key cog of the team.



The experienced midfielder played 17 matches across all competitions and scored twice.



He returned to Medeama in June 2020 after his loan spell ended at Kotoko. He played 19 games and scored three goals in the past season.



This season, Blay made seven appearances and scored once for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League.



He will join his new teammates once the second transfer window opens in February and is expected to be available for the super clash against arch-rivals Hearts on February 20 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.