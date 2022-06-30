Asante Kotoko coach loses father

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has lost his father, Dr Lamptey.



He confirmed the sad news in the early hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022, on his official Twitter page.



The former West African Football Academy [WAFA] gaffer wrote: "Hmmm, it was extremely difficult to accept you are no more. Oh, death!"



"Rest well my father, lecturer, and mentor. Dr. Lamptey, da yie. You will forever be in my heart."



Coach Narteh Ogum, saddened by his father's death, described him as his lecturer and mentor.



He recently ended Asante Kotoko's seven-year league trophy drought after leading them to the title in the just-finished season.



Prosper Ogum will be expected to lead the club to their Africa campaign [CAF Champions League] next season.



The funeral arrangement is expected to be communicated in the coming days.



Our deepest condolences to the entire family.



