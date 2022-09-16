Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo talks about philosophy ahead of Kadiogo clash

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

New Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, has said that the success of his team will be anchored on the principle of discipline.



Although he did not highlight what his philosophy entails and requires, he said his aim is to help his players adjust before implementing his style.



Speaking ahead of their Champions League second leg tie against RC Kadiogo, he held his cards to his chest regarding his preferred system for the game that will come off on Sunday, September 16, 2022.



“My philosophy is to adjust to my players because most of them are coming from different teams, so I will take my time to study them and then I can impose my philosophy on them, but I am the strict type of person and very disciplined,” he said at the pre-match.



“This is a press conference and I won’t sit here to tell you the system we are going to deploy so you just have to come on Sunday and see how we will play.”



When asked about his target for the team, he said he can't assure the fans about winning the Champions League in his first year, but vowed to make good use of the players at his disposal.



“I can’t promise winning the champions league within one year, but what I can assure every supporter is that, I will make good use of the materials available.”



The Burkinabe gaffer was appointed to replace Prosper Ogum Narteh on a year's deal with an option to extend the contract for another year.



He led Kotoko to a vital 1-0 away win against Kadiogo in the first leg of the Champions League preliminary round and looks forward to finishing the job at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club in the playoffs.



