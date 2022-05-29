Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh names 20-man squad for Medeama clash

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 20-man squad ahead of their Ghana Premier League match week 31 encounter against Medeama on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last league game at home to 10-man Berekum Chelsea.



Despite the defeat, the Reds are top of the league table with 56 points, six points adrift of second-placed Ashanti Gold who have played one game more.



Skipper Abdul Ganiyu Ismail will miss the game due to injury.



Below is the full squad:



Danlad Ibrahim



Kwame Baah



Imoro Ibrahim



Christopher Nettey



Samuel Appiah



Mubrick Yussif



Andrews Appau



Maxwell Agyemang



Richard Boadu



Mudasiru Salifu



Fabio Gama



Richmond Lamptey



Emmanuel Keyekeh



Samuel Boateng



Solomon Sarfo Taylor



Evans Adomako



Franck Mbella



George Mfegue



Andy Kumi Francis



Dickson Afoakwa