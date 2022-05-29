You are here: HomeSports2022 05 29Article 1548380

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh names 20-man squad for Medeama clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 20-man squad ahead of their Ghana Premier League match week 31 encounter against Medeama on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last league game at home to 10-man Berekum Chelsea.

Despite the defeat, the Reds are top of the league table with 56 points, six points adrift of second-placed Ashanti Gold who have played one game more.

Skipper Abdul Ganiyu Ismail will miss the game due to injury.

Below is the full squad:

Danlad Ibrahim

Kwame Baah

Imoro Ibrahim

Christopher Nettey

Samuel Appiah

Mubrick Yussif

Andrews Appau

Maxwell Agyemang

Richard Boadu

Mudasiru Salifu

Fabio Gama

Richmond Lamptey

Emmanuel Keyekeh

Samuel Boateng

Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Evans Adomako

Franck Mbella

George Mfegue

Andy Kumi Francis

Dickson Afoakwa

