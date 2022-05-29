Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh names 20-man squad for Medeama clash

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 20-man squad ahead of their Ghana Premier League match week 31 encounter against Medeama on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last league game at home to 10-man Berekum Chelsea.
Despite the defeat, the Reds are top of the league table with 56 points, six points adrift of second-placed Ashanti Gold who have played one game more.
Skipper Abdul Ganiyu Ismail will miss the game due to injury.
Below is the full squad:
Danlad Ibrahim
Kwame Baah
Imoro Ibrahim
Christopher Nettey
Samuel Appiah
Mubrick Yussif
Andrews Appau
Maxwell Agyemang
Richard Boadu
Mudasiru Salifu
Fabio Gama
Richmond Lamptey
Emmanuel Keyekeh
Samuel Boateng
Solomon Sarfo Taylor
Evans Adomako
Franck Mbella
George Mfegue
Andy Kumi Francis
Dickson Afoakwa