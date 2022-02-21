Asante Kotoko coach Najahu Issah questions professionalism of Hearts of Oak gaffer

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC coach Najahu Issah has responded to Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu over his jabs against the Porcupine Warriors.



The two teams played out a scoreless stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium in their rescheduled Ghana Premier League fixture.



Boadu after the game jabbed his opponents claiming that Hearts reserves would have been difficult to beat by Kotoko.



Issah took to his Twitter to question Boadu's professionalism for making such derogatory remarks.



"I doubt his professionalism, every professional will respect your opponents and you don't speak shit about them, we are still on top Krobea. Fabulous, we move," Issah wrote.



Kotoko continues to lead the league standings with 37 points from 17 matches and have opened a seven-point advantage.



Hearts are also sitting at the 8th position with 25 points and are 12 points behind their bitterest rivals Kotoko going into the second half of the campaign.