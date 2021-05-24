Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto returns to Portugal to renew coaching license

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto has left the shores of Ghana to his country Portugal.



The short trip is necessary to aid the former Black Stars coach to renew his UEFA Pro coaching license as the end of the football season in Portugal provides a short window for coaching license renewals.



He is expected to return back to the West African country on 27th May 2021 to continue his work.



In his absence, Assistant Coach Pedro Manuel will take charge of the team in preparation for the club’s game against Aduana Stars.



Barreto was brought on board to take over the Asante Kotoko Head Coach role as a permanent replacement for Maxwell Konadu who was axed in December last year.



As the helmsman, he has a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and a loss in the 9 matches he’s overseen.



Under his tutelage, Asante Kotoko are now joint top on the league log with bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



