Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto names squad for Hearts of Oak showdown

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Mariano Barreto has named a strong 18-man squad for Sunday's showdown against bitter rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors tackle the Phobians in a top of the table clash with both eyeing the league title at the end of the season.



Hearts lead the premiership standings with 56 points same as Kotoko with goals difference separating them.



The Porcupine gaffer has dropped captain Felix Annan and defender Wahab Adams from the travelling squad.



First choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Christopher Nakai Nettey and Emmanuel Keyekeh all return for spots in the match team.



Below is the full squad:



GOALKEEPERS



Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah



DEFENDERS



Ibrahim Imoro, Habib Mohammed, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Christopher Nettey, Abdul Ganiu Ismael, Patrick Kojo Asmah, Samuel Frimpong, Mubarik Yussif



MIDFIELDERS



Fabio Gama Dos Santos, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Keyekeh



FORWARDS



Evans Adomako, Francis Andy Kumi



