Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto dispels exit reports

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has dispelled reports that he is on his way out of the club.



According to local media reports, Barreto would quit when the ongoing season comes to an end in August.



The reports surfaced following Kotoko's failure to win the Ghana Premier League as fierce rivals Hearts of Oak beat them to the crown.



“I, as a coach, haven’t said I’m leaving, the board and management have not said anything so I don’t want to respond to speculations that I’m leaving at the end of the season,” he said.



Barreto can end the season with a trophy as Kotoko remain in contention for MTN FA Cup.



They will face Berekum Chelsea at the quarter-finals stage this month.