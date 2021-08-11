Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto and his assistant leave Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto has left the shores of Ghana for Portugal with his assistant.



The 64-year-old left the country with the club's injury prevention coach Pedro Manuel.



The pair are returning to their country for holidays after the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Barreto who was named as the head coach of the club in the second half of the season has dominated the local media after finishing the season trophyless.



He has been tipped to leave the club despite signing one and a half year deal with the club.



Barreto was appointed in March 2021 replacing Maxwell Konadu who was sacked in December 2020 after just five matches into the season.



The former Black Stars gaffer returned to Ghana football almost 15 years after abandoning the national team midway into the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Portuguese topflight outfit Maritimo.



He guided Asante Kotoko to finish second place on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League log with 57 points.



