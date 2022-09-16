Asante Kotoko captain reveals target for 2022/2023 CAF Champions League

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu has revealed that their immediate target is to qualify for the group stages of the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.



The two-time African Champions haven't been to the group stages of CAF's elite club competition and are hoping to change their bad fortune in this year's tournament.



Asante Kotoko are currently playing in the preliminary games and will host RC Kadio in the return leg encounter in Kumasi after beating the Burkinabe club 1-0 in the first leg.



Speaking ahead of the game, new Kotoko captain Richard Boadu said that the players are aware of the team's bad performances in the competition in the last decade but are ready to change the narrative.



“We all read about the history, however, this is our time to also make history and for us as players, our immediate target is to reach the group stage. The Coach has been fantastic and he relates very well with us.”



He also spoke about how he is settling into the team as the new captain.



“The captaincy means a lot to me but it comes with a lot of responsibilities because being a player for Kotoko isn’t an easy task so to say, so I will just have to adjust to the role of a captain and what it demands," he told the press ahead of the Kadiogo game.



Asante Kotoko will host RC kadiogo on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



