Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan targets a move abroad

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has targeted securing a move overseas, according to his manager Philemon Baiden.



Annan has lost his place as Kotoko's first-choice goalkeeper following the arrival of Razak Abalora.



This season he has made only three appearances in the league and that is due to a dip in form by Abalora.



Despite being frozen out, his manager insists no goalkeeper is better than Annan on the local scene, revealing a decision on his future will be taken at the end of the current season.



“There’s no goalkeeper in our local league who can compete with Felix Annan, He is the best goalkeeper in the country,’ he told Ash FM.



“The target for Felix Annan now is to play abroad and we are patiently waiting for the season to end so we make a decision”



“Felix Annan still have a contract with Kotoko until December and until then he is still a Kotoko player.



“I won’t write off Felix playing for Accra Hearts of Oak but time will tell," he said.



