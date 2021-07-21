Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan pops up on Medeama's radar

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC are considering a swop for Asante Kotoko’s neglected goalkeeper Felix Annan according to reports from Kumasi.



The goalkeeper was left with frustration throughout the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Unlike the previous year where he lost his place to Kwame Baah as the first choice goalkeeper, Felix Annan last season appeared to be the third choice after Asante Kotoko signed Razak Abalora.



As a result, he was barely called into action for the reds although he had the chance to be in the post on a few occasions.



While he could play a key role for the Porcupine Warriors in the remaining games in the MTN FA Cup competition, it is clear he cannot keep warming the bench for Asante Kotoko next season.



Amid links with a move abroad, information gathered today is that there is local interest from Medeama SC.



The team in Tarkwa wants to beef up their squad for the 2021/2022 football season and have set sight in bringing in a top goalkeeper.



Medeama according to reports is yet to officially approach Asante Kotoko though they are in talks with the players' representatives.