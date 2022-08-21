Asante Kotoko cancels pre-season tour in Turkey, leaves Ghana for Al Hilal clash

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will leave Ghana, Sunday, for a pre-season tour in Sudan after cancelling their planned trip to Turkey due to visa issues.



The Porcupine Warriors will spend ten days in Sudan to prepare for the 2022/23 football season.



The two-time African champions are expected to take on Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.



The Porcupine Warriors had planned to travel to the European country for the second phase of their pre-season, where they would have played a friendly match against Nigerian side Rivers United.



But the club Sunday, said, "Our planned trip to Turkey for the second phase of our preseason has been cancelled due to issues related to delays in visa acquisition."



"The club has therefore opted to travel to Sudan from 21st August 2022 to 1st September 2022 for the second phase of our preseason."



"We will be engaged in strategic friendly games with other opponents who have qualified for CAF competitions."



The Ghanaian champions will start their campaign at the second weekend of September when they will take on Burkinabe side Rail Club de Kadiogo in the first round of the CAF Champions League.