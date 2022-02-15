Asante Kotoko can win the league if they don’t turn out to be complacent – Opoku Nti

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko Samuel Opoku Nti believes the club can clinch the Ghana Premier League title should they guide against complacency.



The Porcupine Warriors climaxed the first round of the domestic top-flight with a 3-1 win against Accra Lions last Saturday where Cameroonian forward Frank Etouga Mbella bagged a hattrick.



The two-time African champions sit top of the table after the first round with 36 points and are hoping to annex the title at the end of the campaign.



In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, the Kotoko legend indicated the team can win the league if they don’t turn to be complacent.



"If the players, management and technical team done turn out to be complacent, they will win it," he said.



Kotoko will play Hearts of Oak in an outstanding league game on Sunday.