You are here: HomeSports2022 12 26Article 1686458

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko beat Bechem United 4-2 on penalties to qualify for Round 32 stage of FA Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko SC Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko have progressed to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after surviving a scare from Bechem United in the Round 64 stage.

The Porcupine Warriors today locked horns with their fellow Ghana Premier League side to battle for a place in the next round of the domestic cup competition.

Before the two teams would play the first 10 minutes of the game, Asante Kotoko had already scored twice.

In-form Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala found the back of the Bechem United net in the 5th and 8th minutes respectively.

Despite the early lead, the reds could not secure a win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Goals from Isaiah Nyarko and Twene in the 18th and 70th minutes respectively saw Bechem United draw 2-2 with Asante Kotoko.

In the shootout, Asante Kotoko, fortunately, had the better goalkeeper in Frederick Asante.

The shot-stopper saved two kicks to inspire the Kumasi-based club to a 4-2 win.

Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko are now heading to the Round 32 stage.