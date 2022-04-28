Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Patrick Asmah not to play till next season



Patrick Asmah exempted from Kotoko training



Patrick Asmah allegedly involved in heated argument with Ogum



Asante Kotoko have suspended left-back, Patrick Asmah for the remainder of the season for gross misconduct.



The player confirmed his suspension in an interview where he stated that he had received a letter from the club.



The defender stated that he would not partake in first-team training for the remainder of the season based on the letter issued to him by the management of Asante Kotoko.



“Yes, I have received a communique from the technical team that I have been suspended for the rest of the season,” Asmah told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



According to reports management of the club decided to suspend the player after he was involved in a heated argument with coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after their defeat to Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Patrick Asmah has made ten appearances for Asante Kotoko this season in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Asante Kotoko are expected to come up against West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on matchday 27.



The Porcupines have not won a game since they last defeated Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium.



They lost their last two matches to RTU and Legon Cities in the matchday 25 and 26 games.