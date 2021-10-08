Asante Kotoko arrives in Dubai for preseason tour

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have arrived in Dubai ahead of their preseason tour to the Asian country for the next two weeks.



The Ghanaian giants left Accra on Thursday evening with a 25-man squad including the technical team and management officials.



Asante Kotoko will kick off their campaign against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League which starts on October 29, 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to break their drought in the Ghana Premier League for the past seven seasons and better their performance in the just-ended football season.



Kotoko lost both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup trophy to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2020/2021 football season.



