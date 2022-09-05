Asante Kotoko appoints Algeria's Nazim Mohammed as new video analyst

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Asante Kotoko have appointed Algerian video analyst Boudjadi Nazim Mohammed Islam as the club's new video for the season.



The Porcupines Warriors made the announcement via their Twitter handle, introducing the new technical team member to the fans.



"We are proud to announce the arrival of a new member of our technical team,

Boudjadi Nazim Mohammed Islam. The Algerian will assume the role of Video Analyst," the club tweeted.



Nazim has already begun working at the club, with the Reds hoping to benefit from his efforts and contributions to the improvement of the team.



Kotoko, after a disappointing pre-season tour in Sudan which ended with 0 wins in 4 games, returned to Ghana.



Kotoko lost twice to Al Hilal Omdurman, as well as to Simba, before drawing with Al Khatourn in their final game.



The team have begun preparations for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg against Rail Club de Kadiogo of Burkina Faso on September 9.







