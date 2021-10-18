Asante Kotoko announces signing of Cameroon U-20 striker, Mbella Etouga Thierry

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC have completed the signing of Cameroonian striker, Mbella Etouga Franch Thierry ahead of the upcoming season.



The 20-year-old has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Cameroonian side AS Fortuna de Mfou.



Etouga was outstanding in the Cameroonian Elite One League last term where he scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 21 appearances.



The Cameroon U-20 striker has already arrived in Dubai where Asante Kotoko are having their pre-season training.



Etouga will be team mate with compatriot George Mfegue Omgba who has also joined the Ghanaian giants on a three-year deal from Avion Academy.



