Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko announces signing of Cameroon U-20 striker, Mbella Etouga Thierry

Asante Kotoko SC have completed the signing of Cameroonian striker, Mbella Etouga Franch Thierry ahead of the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Cameroonian side AS Fortuna de Mfou.

Etouga was outstanding in the Cameroonian Elite One League last term where he scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 21 appearances.

The Cameroon U-20 striker has already arrived in Dubai where Asante Kotoko are having their pre-season training.

Etouga will be team mate with compatriot George Mfegue Omgba who has also joined the Ghanaian giants on a three-year deal from Avion Academy.