Asante Kotoko and three other Ghana Premier League clubs chase WAFA youngster Michael Zuo

Source: footballghana.com

West African Football Academy (WAFA) youngster Michael Zuo has emerged as a transfer target for four Ghana Premier League clubs.



The 17-year-old has enjoyed an amazing campaign despite the club’s poor performance in the ongoing season.



Footballghana.com understands Asante Kotoko are interested in the player and could consider a move ahead of next season.



Other clubs reported to be interested in Zuo include Aduana Stars, Medeama and Great Olympics.



He bagged his third most valuable player awards of the season in his sides 1-1 stalemate against Bechem United on Sunday.



The enterprising player scored to hand his side a point after going down to the Hunters.



WAFA are in the relegation zone after 31 matches into the season and with three games to end the season, the Academy boys could be relegated should they drop points.