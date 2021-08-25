Asante Kotoko Ultra Supporters group supports Adako Jachie project with a 11,000 litre Polytank

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Supporters Ultra group have donated a water storage tank to support the ongoing construction of the Adako Jachie project.



The Ultra Group have provided an 11,000 litre poly tank to serve the facility with portable water.



The poly tank is estimated to cost GH¢6000.



The first phase of the project nears its final stage and the club will now have a befitting structure that will make players, coaches, and management comfortable.



The Adako Jachie training complex has been undergoing a major refurbishment since October 2020.



The first stage of the project includes a 30-bed dormitory, dressing room, secretariat, players block, executive office, medical block ( Doctors room, physio room, and recovery room), Recreational area (Swimming pool and spa), technical block (Coaches office, meeting room, and video analytic room), and gym.