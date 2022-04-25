Asante Kotoko CEO begs fans to attend games

Soccer News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko are withing touching distance of their first league title in about 5 seasons, but if there is anything that has worried management of the club this season, then it has to be the poor patronage from fans of the club.



This season the club’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has spoken painfully about the apathy on the part of the supporters to come and watch games of the team. And on Sunday, April 24, 2022, the CEO had to make another of such rallying call ahead of the clash with Legon Cities.



The official handled of the team on Twitter was the first to make the appeal, with a tweet which read, “Less than 1000 tickets bought 4hrs to kickoff Porcupines show us some love. Dial *711# now to purchase your tickets. #AKSC #KOTCTI.”



Responding to the tweet, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club’s CEO said, “My fellow Porcupines, our dear team needs your support now more than ever.



This is the time to show our team love with our presence at the stadium



Please if you have not bought your ticket yet dial *711# on all networks. See you this afternoon.”



Ticket sales have recently gone digital and while it may be tempting to partially blame that for the low patronage, it must be stated that attendance have been poor generally for a club that commands arguably the largest fanbase in Ghana football.



Kotoko still lead the league table after match day 26 despite a string of poor results after beating Hearts of Oak in Kumasi recently.