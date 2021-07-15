Asante Kotoko Board of Directors divided over Mariano Barreto's future - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko are struggling to come to a common ground over the future of Mariano Barreto.



The Portuguese manager who was appointed as Maxwell Konadu's successor on a one and half year deal prior to the start of the second of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season is set to leave the club at the end of the season.



Barreto has come under intense pressure following the Porcupine Warriors' 1-0 defeat to their sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak in the matchday 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The club has then failed to win a game drawing with King Faisal at the Len Clay Stadium and losing to Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



However, some Board Members of the club wants the gaffer of the club while some also want the former Black Stars coach to finish his contract with the club.



A source speaking exclusively to Footballghana.com said, "The Board of Directors of the club are struggling to form a quorum," the source said.



"Some members of the board want Mariano Barreto to leave the club while some also want him to stay. The Board will hold a meeting with the management but the coach wants to leave the club because his expectations have not been met.



"Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is the CEO of the club is sick but he will meet the Board and the final decision will be taken," the source added.



Asante Kotoko meanwhile will wrap up their 2020/21 season with a home game against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



Despite missing out on their Ghana Premier League trophy to their rivals, Asante Kotoko will know their fate in the MTN FA Cup with the quarterfinals draw scheduled for today.



Mariano Barreto was recently slapped with a two-match ban and Ghc3000.00 fine for misconduct by the Ghana Football Association.