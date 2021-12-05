Asante Kotoko 2-3 King Faisal: Grusah boys end Kotoko's unbeaten run

Sports News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the season against King Faisal in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



King Faisal forward Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show with a hat-trick to help the Isha Allah Boys secure an impressive 3-2 victory.



Cameroonian Mfegue Omgba’s brace wasn’t enough to save Kotoko who because of the shock defeat have lost their position as league leaders with King Faisal taking their place.



It’s King Faisal’s first league win against Kotoko in seven years.



They achieved it with by far their best performance of the campaign. King Faisal raced into a two-goal lead before the 20th minute mark.



Ibrahim opened the scoring in the fourth minute and scored again 14 minutes later as King Faisal ended the half ahead.



Before halftime, Kotoko were awarded a penalty but referee Julian Nunoo rescinded the decision after consulting fourth official Daniel Laryea.



Kotoko returned from the break determined to preserve their unbeaten run. They halved the deficit two minutes into the half courtesy of Omgba.



The Porcupine Warriors pushed more men forward in search of the equaliser and they paid the ultimate price as Ibrahim completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute.



Omgba scored his second in the 72nd minute and set up a nerve-wracking ending to the game. King Faisal were resolute to withstand the constant attacks by Kotoko.