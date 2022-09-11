Asamoah Gyan was right, Ghana doesn't appreciate its legends - Rev Kofi Pare

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Asamoah Gyan the man who holds the title as Ghana's all-time leading goal-scorer in 2018 said his motherland has failed to celebrate him despite his contribution to national football.



In an interview on Zylophone Sports, he said: “I deserve some respect for what I have done for the national team. Any player outside who has my kind of record will be celebrated but I don’t get that treatment here in Ghana and it’s sad.”



Veteran footballer, Reverend Kofi Pare reacting to Gyan's statement in an interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check with Perez Erzoah intimated that, players are not celebrated enough, especially legends.



He said: "I totally agree with him (Gyan), just take a look at the situation of Nkrumah not being able to fulfil his promise to us. Even though he is gone, we need to talk about it. Predecessors who came to manage our sports should have taken a look at this. They should have shown concern about former promises to football legends but it seems as if, these things are not important to them."



Rev Pare speaking on Sports Check recalled how the State failed to honour a promise made to the 1963 and 1965 squad that won the AFCON for Ghana.



"The 1965 AFCON wasn't the only time we were promised a reward. In 1963, Nkrumah said we should go and win the Cup and when we come, he was gonna give us houses. A two-bedroom house and a hall. I think that was in 1963..we went and we won. They should have given us the promise but at that time, Nkrumah's case had come and there wasn't anybody to continue and so it was left there," the retired footballer told GhanaWeb.















