Asamoah Gyan visits South African club Sundowns, impressed with facilities

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has visited the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns while working as a sports pundit in the country.



The Black Stars legend took time off his busy schedule to visit the club during their training session on Tuesday and was given a tour of the club's facilities.



Gyan was impressed and took to Twitter to share his delight.



"I visited Mamelodi Sundowns today with my man Moeez Praiz. I met the club’s chairman, players, and technical team. I was impressed with what I saw today. Great club," he wrote.



Asamoah Gyan is in Johannesburg working as an AFCON 2021 specialist analyst for SuperSport, where he is winning hearts of Africans with his razor-sharp analysis.



The former Sunderland player is yet to announce his retirement from football but it looks like he will be giving one last dance to the sport he loves before hanging his boots.



Reports have already started brewing that he might join the former CAF Champions League winners.



