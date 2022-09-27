You are here: HomeSports2022 09 27Article 1631306

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan turns rapper

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is getting plaudits on social media after brilliantly singing Buk Bak's Kelewele song word for word.

Gyan tweeted a video of himself singing the song. The video captures sweaty Gyan, who aspire to play in the World Cup inQatar, bare-chested at the gym rapping Ronny Coaches' verse on the song.

In the post, he wrote: "I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo. Big ups @princybright and Ronny Caches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days."

Asamoah Gyan has a passion for music, an area in which he has proven to be proficient. Together with his late friend and musician Castro, they wrote hit songs like African Girls and Do The Dance.

Gyan is currently working tirelessly on his fitness to be in shape for a last dance with the Black Stars at the World Cup.



Watch the video below '


















EE/KPE