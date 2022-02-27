Asamoah Gyan to launch his autobiography on April 30

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plus Kempinski Gold Cost Hotel in Accra.



The former Sunderland star has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.



He is expected to detail how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey among others.



Gyan is also expected to speak about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014.



His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay is expected to among other things featured prominently in the autobiography.



While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals will also not be left out.



The event is expected to be graced by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other personalities such as the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, CAF boss, Patrice Motsepe, GFA president, Kurt Okraku, and former footballers like Samuel Osei Kuffour, Tony Baffoe, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha and many others.



Now 36, Gyan has not played since last summer, when he left Ghanaian club Legon Cities after failing to score in five league appearances.



He joined Udinese from Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals as a teenager and after establishing himself in Europe, first in Serie A and then in Ligue 1 with Rennes, he was snapped up by Sunderland for a club-record £13 million ($17.7m) on the final day of the 2010 summer transfer window thanks in no small part to his performances at the World Cup in South Africa.



Gyan scored two crucial penalties in the group stage to help his country qualify for the knockout stage, then the extra-time winner in the round-of-16 clash with the United States.



In the quarter-final, Ghana looked set to become the first African side ever to reach the World Cup semi-finals when Gyan was presented with a last-gasp penalty against Uruguay – given after Luis Suarez had deliberately handled the ball on the goal line.



However, he struck the bar with his spot-kick, and the Black Stars were then beaten in a shootout.