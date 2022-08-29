Asamoah Gyan teases Osei Kuffour for crying like a baby when Man Utd beat Bayern in 1999

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has teased Samuel Osei Kuffour for weeping like a baby after Bayern Munich lost to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League final.



In a conversation between the two which was captured on a video, Asamoah Gyan laughed at the fact that Osei Kuffour cried like a baby after the match.



Although Osei Kuffour stated that the ex-Black Stars striker never watched the match because he was very young at the time, Gyan rebutted in humour that he witnessed that match himself.



“He cried like a baby, I was grown. In 1999, I was playing colts football for a Division One club,” Asamoah Gyan said to refute Osei Kuffour’s statement that he never watched the match.



Bayern lost the final to Manchester United in the 1999 UEFA Champions League.



Bayern led for nearly the entire 90 minutes thanks to Mario Basler's sixth-minute goal before Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to win the trophy.



The following season, Bayern reached the final once more, this time defeating Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win their fourth title in history.



Asamoah Gyan has never hidden his love for the Red Devils. The player has often told stories of how he wished to play for Manchester United in the past.



