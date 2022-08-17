Asamoah Gyan steps up training to get back into proper shape for Ghana call-up

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has stepped up his personal training as he pushes to get back into proper physical condition to fight for a return to the Black Stars.



Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt and last featured actively in the 2020/21 season for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities where he made just five appearances and failed to score.



The 36-year-old is the all-time leading goalscorer of Ghana, with 51 goals.



"Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup," he told BBC Sports’ John Bennett.



"But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.



"I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football. Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens."



Gyan added, "Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, it’s part of the plan. I just want to see how my body reacts first.”



"My manager and I have been talking behind the scenes, so we just have to make sure we know what we are doing.”



True to his word, Gyan is putting in the necessary work to regain his full fitness.





