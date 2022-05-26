Asamoah Gyan shows off customized watch worth GH₵150K

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The GH₵150,000 customized 24-Karat surgical steel watch of Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has surfaced online and his fans are loving it.



Produced by Caveman watches, the 24-karat surgical steel watch was made purposely for the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars in recognition of his immense contribution to the development of the game in Ghana.



The watch features a cowry-powdered constellation dial garnished with the Asamoah Gyan signature and a robust, luxurious handmade leather strap.



According to reports, the Caveman watches were presented to Asamoah Gyan at the lunch of his book titled "LEGYANDARY" at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. on Sunday, May 1, 2022.



Asamoah Gyan's book launch was attended by several football legends, including Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kennedy Agyapong and other dignitaries in Ghana.



See photos of the watch in the post below:







