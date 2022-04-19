Asamoah Gyan should go to World Cup – Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup



Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria



Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, the head of sports for Despite Media has entreated the Black Stars technical handlers to include Asamoah Gyan in the World Cup squad.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes Gyan, despite his age could be a key contributor to the team with his goal-scoring prowess.



He asserted that Ghana rode on luck to qualify for the World Cup, which he believes luck will not always be on the team's side and therefore needs tried and tested players.



"Yes we have qualified for the World Cup but if you look at the two matches critically, we didn't creat even one goal-scoring opportunity. Against Nigeria, it was our destiny...I'm attributing it to luck and there is luck in football. With that shot by Partey, I'm not sure he himself knew that ball was going in...What I'm saying is that in football you can't thrive on luck every time, you need tried and tested player. Teams are allowed to call up to 30 players for the World Cup and with Ghana national team, mostly there will be about 5 connection players. That slot, they should include Asamoah Gyan," he said on Peace FM.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah concluded his take on the by advising the technical team on how to get inactive Gyan ready for the tournament.



"Let's give Asamoah Gyan a special training program because if he is given unselfish players around him he will score."



Asamoah Gyan last played for the Black Stars in 2019. His last appearance at the club level was in 2020 for Legon Cities.



The group stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held on April 1, 2022, with Ghana drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Africa.



Ghana will begin the tournament in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022.





Watch the latest edition of Sports Check below



