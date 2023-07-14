Asamoah Gyan shares thoughts on Ghana’s chances of qualifying for 2026 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan says Ghana’s qualification to the2026 FIFA World Cup won’t come on a silver platter for the West African giants.



This came to light when the former Ghanaian international shared his thoughts on Ghana’s chances at the African draw of the qualifiers in Egypt on Thursday, July 13.



Ghana was placed in Group I, alongside Mali, Chad, Comoros, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



Sharing his thoughts on the draw, Asamoah Gyan said Ghana will not have it easy in the qualifiers but he was however optimistic the four-time AFCON winners will qualify for the Mundial.



“Since 2006 when we qualified for the first time until 2022, I think we have been very consistent except in 2018 when we did not qualify and it looks like we are getting used to the World Cup. 2026 is not going to be easy, the expectation is huge back home but we will try our possible best to make sure we also qualify,” he said.



The African qualifiers which will be played in a period of two years will commence in November this year.



The next FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



LSN/ DA