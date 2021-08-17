Asamoah Gyan sets sights on Black Stars return

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has set sights on playing for the Black Stars again as he squashed reports that he is thinking about retirement.



Gyan has not played for Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and his recent form makes it virtually impossible for him to return to the team before next year’s AFCON to be staged in Cameroon.



Injuries forced the 34-year-old to spend the majority of the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season on the sidelines.



He played only six matches and scored no goal as Legon Cities escaped relegation on the last day.



"I have not retired from football," the country's all-time top goalscorer told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



"There were some injuries last season but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active.



"People will criticize me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off but at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight.



"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have to put on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form and if I am on my form, I don't think I will be overlooked [for Black Stars selection] but for retirement, not now."



Gyan who has scored 51 goals for Ghana including six at the World Cup which is an African record is in Yaounde for the 2021 AFCON draw.



