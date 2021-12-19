Asamoah Gyan set to miss first AFCON in 15 years

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Gyan could miss his 8th AFCON tournament



The striker has been to two finals with Ghana at AFCON



Coach Milovan yet to name squad for AFCON 2021



Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan could miss his first ever African Cup of Nations tournament after making his debut appearance some 15 years ago.



The 36-year-old was a part of Ghana’s squad for the 2019 AFCON hosted by Egypt where he made just one appearance at the tournament.



Since then, the Ghanaian legend has struggled to pick his form despite returning to back home to play for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



However, since the end of the 2020/21 league season in July, the player has been inactive and without a club.



With Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac set to name his squad for the AFCON 2021 which will take place in January next year in Cameroon, it will take a miracle to see Gyan represent Ghana at the continental showpiece.



The Serbian tactician has been looking for a potent striker to lead his team after experiencing a difficult run of games in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



However, it will be difficult for Gyan to make the squad due to his inactiveness in the last 6 months.



Gyan made his first AFCON debut in 2008 at the tournament hosted by Ghana. The striker scored Ghana’s first goal at the tournament in a game against Guinea.



The striker has gone on to play in 7 other AFCON tournaments including two finals.



The former Black Stars captain has a record of 8 goals in the AFCON with Ghana.



Milovan is expected to name his squad for the tournament this week.