Asamoah Gyan set to attend UEFA license B coaching course in Wales

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan is yet to hang his boots but the Ghana legend is preparing for life after football as he heads to Wales tonight, 11 June 2022, to start his coaching badge.



The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker will be in class for a six-day programme for a Football Association of Wales’ Uefa B License certificate.



It is a residential course for those who have experience in playing or coaching the professional game.



Gyan has been inactive for close to a year due to an injury he picked up while playing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.



The 36-year-old, who is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, plans to remain in the game after his retirement.



"Yes, it’s true. Gyan will be taking the first steps to coaching this June. He’s keen to do somebody for the game," his local manager Sammy Anim told GHANASoccernet.com



"There’s no doubt about his soccer IQ and love for the game so he wants to take it to the next level,"



"He will love to be a coach in the future and this is the first step to realising that dream."



Gyan, 36, is keen on returning to the pitch to play and has once again been linked with giants Asante Kotoko.



He recently released his autobiography in a plush ceremony that brought together legends and Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.