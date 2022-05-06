Asamoah Gyan's manager in war of words with Ayew family's spokesperson over book launch

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

There is brewing tension between the Asamoah Gyan camp and the Ayew family and interestingly all these negative press is being caused by persons close to them.



In the case of Asamoah Gyan it is his long term manager Samuel Anim Addo who happens to be a GFA Executive Council member whiles Fiifi Tackie who happens to be the spokesperson for the Ayew family is the other culprit.



All this war of words comes after former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan successfully launches his biography at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra last Saturday.



Fiifi Tackie who is the spokesperson for the Ayew family shared photos of Abedi Ayew's biography and captioned it Abedi Ayew is the first Ghanaian footballer to write a biography both in English and French.



“The Maestro Abedi Ayew Pele’s Autobiography was written in 1992 in English and French versions. This is a copy of the French version,” FiiFi Tackie tweeted.



Tackie did not mention anyone's name but it appears it was a clear case of who the cup fits let him wear it as Anim Addo who will never let anything slide quickly responded.



He insinuated that the timing of that comment was meant to discredit Asamoah Gyan's colourful book launch.



“And who challenged that, why this particular time? Is it because the BabyJet book was launched successfully or you? Can’t stand the name Asamoah Gyan?? Padi stop this negative vibe wai, it won’t help you. Maestro is relaxing at home enjoying his family, let me be aah.”



Asamoah Gyan's book launch was attended by a lot of dignitaries with President Akufo-Addo, Kurt Okraku among others present.