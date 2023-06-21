Asamoah Gyan's Documentary: The career & lifestyle of Ghana's all-time top striker

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football great, Asamoah Gyan, has bid farewell to the sport that had defined his life.



At the age of 37, after an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, Gyan decided to retire from professional football.



However, as Asamoah Gyan bows out of the beautiful game, GhanaWeb takes readers through a special documentary that highlights the career of Ghana's all-time top-scorer.



It was a deeply personal endeavour that aimed to inspire future generations and shed light on the challenges and triumphs he had encountered throughout his career.



Gyan understood that his story was more than just goals and trophies; it was a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of dreams.



The documentary gives a glimpse into Gyan's childhood and how he burst into the football scene.



The documentary delves into Gyan's rise to stardom and showcases his impressive performances in the Ghanaian Premier League, leading to a move to Europe, where he joined Udinese Calcio in Italy.



Some of the people who bore witness to Asamoah Gyan's talent also share their fond memories of the former Black Stars striker.



From his lifestyle off the pitch to moments of Gyan's career, including his time with Rennes in France and Sunderland in the English Premier League, the documentary tells it all.



As Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, Gyan also talks about his low moments as a player in the documentary.



Watch the video below:



