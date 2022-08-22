Asamoah Gyan reveals why he struggled at Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that he was asked to take a break from football by doctors following his persistent injuries at Legon Cities.



The former Ghana captain made only five appearances for the Royals during an ill-fated second stint in the domestic topflight.



According to Gyan, injuries hampered his stay at Legon Cities forcing him to take a break from the sport.



However, the 36-year-old is preparing for a likely return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



"When I was at Legon Cities, I was battling with injuries. Anytime I am in form and I tell my people this week I feel good and I am going to score then I get injured then I go back for another two months," Gyan told Dentaa.



"I went for check-ups and the doctor said my muscles are tired. So I needed a long break to make sure everything heals because it looked like my body was stressed, the body was tired," he added.



Asamoah Gyan last has not played competitive football since leaving Legon Cities in April 2021.