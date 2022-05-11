Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has requested to meet the taxi driver who returned a huge sum of money left in his car by a trader.



Commenting on a video of the class act by the driver posted on Instagram by vlogger, GhKwaku, the former Black Stars captain wrote: "I wanna see him".



The cab driver, Kwesi Akon, has received several donations since the video went viral.



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has donated GHc2,500 on behalf of two other unnamed donors.



Manasseh additionally donated a sum of GH¢20,000 to Ackon which he indicated was from the office of the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Background:



A taxi driver has earned plaudits on social media after a video of his act of sincerity went viral. As shared by Okay FM, the taxi driver returned a substantial amount of money left in his car by one of his passengers.



The passenger, a fish trader at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra on Friday, May 6, 2022, boarded the taxi and left behind an amount of GHC8,000 in the cab.



The driver, who later found the money in his car, returned the amount to the woman at her residence, where he had dropped her off the previous day.



In the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the emotional trader is seen hugging the driver while showering praise of appreciation on the honest taxi driver amidst tears.



“Thank you, brother, we have not been able to have sleep,” the woman, joined by her family and neighbours, is heard saying in the video.



